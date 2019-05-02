Kroger Holding Free Cholesterol Screenings in February

As heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, Kroger Health, the grocer’s health care division of pharmacies and clinics, is helping to fight this often preventable condition all February – otherwise known as American Heart Month – by providing free cholesterol screenings for the second consecutive year.

“Our vision is to help people live healthier lives,” explained Colleen Lindholz, president, Kroger Health. “By offering free cholesterol screenings at our pharmacies and clinics during American Heart Month, we hope to encourage our customers to take just a few minutes to ensure they are not at risk for heart disease. So many Americans are living with high cholesterol, high blood pressure or prediabetes and don’t know it. We want to change that. Once a customer knows their numbers, we can help them adjust their diet, alter their lifestyle and access needed prescriptions.”

Kroger’s pharmacies in banners such as Smith’s, Ralphs, Fry’s, QFC, Fred Meyer and King Soopers are offering the free screenings through March 2. For best results, customers should fast for 12 hours prior to their cholesterol screening. To receive a free screening, customers must make an appointment online.

Nearly 80 million Americans are estimated to have high cholesterol. Too much cholesterol can collect in blood vessel walls, resulting in heart attack and stroke. As the condition is often hereditary, even those following a healthy lifestyle should be screened regularly.

