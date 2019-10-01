Southeastern Grocers Offers Point-of-Care Testing at Pharmacies

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG) has reached an agreement with integrated pharmacy-based clinical services network eTrueNorth to launch Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)-waived laboratories at 253 of the grocer’s pharmacies. Jacksonville, Fla.-based SEG will deploy the eTrueNorth ePOCT Suite of solutions, which provides user-friendly software that streamlines administrative processes for organizations conducting CLIA-waived laboratories point-of-care testing.

“We have been working closely with SEG to successfully increase consumer engagement by launching wellness screenings at their retail pharmacies,” said Adam Brown, president of Winter Park, Fla.-based Hanson Medical Systems Inc., SEG’s medical supply distribution partner. “We knew SEG would benefit greatly from the proven infrastructure that eTrueNorth provides. The quick and easy regulatory and compliance resources would be a substantial resource for SEG, and Hanson Medical was pleased to facilitate the connection to eTrueNorth.” “Given the feedback from our pilot program in Tampa and Jacksonville, we are very pleased to begin offering finger-stick testing for common wellness screenings such as lipids and glucose at all eligible pharmacies,” noted Gayle Shields, SEG’s VP of pharmacy services and grocery- nonfood. “We’re excited to expand the range of services available in our pharmacies. Our goal is to provide customers with convenient and easily accessible programs and services that help them identify their risk of chronic diseases, and we believe our new partnership with eTrueNorth furthers that objective.” “Bringing a 40-year history in experience with laboratory management, eTrueNorth has developed a product that makes it easy for CLIA-waived laboratories to meet all their applicable federal, state and local regulations,” observed Coral May, president of the Fort Worth, Texas-based vendor. “Additionally, we provide important documentation for medical professionals as they track compliance with quality-control efforts for CLIA-waived diagnostics devices.”

Further, with the addition of CLIA-waived labs at their respective pharmacies, the retailer’s banners – Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarkets and Winn-Dixie stores – will be able to take part in eLabNetwork’s national voucher screening program, which makes it easier for employers to gather biometric data from associates as part of well-being programs. Well-being program participants are now able to obtain biometric screenings at these banners’ pharmacies.

“For employees who miss onsite wellness screenings, work remotely or work shifts where onsite screenings are inconvenient, our Voucher Solution provides the infrastructure to increase participation by providing fast point-of-care testing to employees at their local pharmacies and real-time transfer of data to wellness providers,” explained May. “By utilizing local pharmacies, this ambitious national program will make wellness screenings much easier for employees, employers and wellness companies.” She added: “With the assistance of local pharmacists at Southeastern Grocers locations, eTrueNorth is making the process of obtaining laboratory testing easier for individuals. By leveraging the convenience of retail pharmacies, consumers are able to fit healthcare into everyday life.”

Other retailers that have teamed with eTrueNorth to implement the ePOCT Suite of solutions include Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart Inc.

SEG's grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company is No. 11 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States, while Walmart is No. 1.