Southeastern Grocers Offers Specialty Pharmacy Services

“Our customers’ health and well-being always come first,” noted Gayle Shields, VP of pharmacy and operations for Jacksonville, Fla.-based SEG. “We have listened to our customers and know there are medical conditions that require a specialty pharmacy in the communities that we serve. We want our customers to know they can count on us to deliver customized specialty pharmacy care, including medications, clinical programs, financial assistance and adherence monitoring, all with convenient delivery options. It’s all about putting people first.”

Additional SEG wellness initiatives include free health screenings and consultations; year-round immunizations; free select antibiotics, diabetic and high blood-pressure medications; and an Everyday Low Price Generic program offering $4 and $10 generics for a 30- or 90-day supply.

SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies operate throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Among the other grocers to get into the specialty pharmacy business are Albertsons, Giant Eagle, Hy-Vee, Kroger, Meijer, Publix and Supervalu.