Kontos Foods Toasted Tidbits

Kontos Foods has launched Toasted Tidbits – toasted pita bits that serve as a low-calorie snack and are suitable for dips, soup, snacks and salads. Cut from Kontos’ signature gyro bread and then toasted, the bits are packaged in 4-ounce resealable pouches for added freshness, locking in the fresh-baked taste and crispy texture. Each package contains for servings of the bits, with 103 calories per serving. They contain no trans fat, are 100 percent vegetarian, and are Kosher Pas Yisroel- and halal-certified.