Konscious Plant-Based Sushi Rolls, Onigiri and Poké Bowls

Plant-based seafood provider Konscious Foods has debuted a convenient frozen lineup of sushi rolls, onigiri and poké bowls created by chef Yves Potvin, founder of the meatless Gardein and Yves Veggie Cuisine brands. Providing tastes and textures similar to their fishy counterparts, all Konscious Foods products go from frozen to ready to eat in minutes via microwave, hot water or simply thawing at room temperature. The brand’s recipes are crafted with high-quality clean ingredients, including konjac plant and vegetables such as tomatoes, carrots and pea fiber, along with cucumbers, avocados, whole grains and legumes. Konscious Foods products are Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free, 100% plant-based, organic where possible, and made without any carrageenan or titanium dioxide. The Sushi Rolls come in four plant-based varieties – California Roll, Spicy California Roll, Rainbow Roll and Tuna Avocado Roll – and retail for a suggested $8.99 for eight pieces; Onigiri, a popular Japanese snack of tender rice wrapped around savory plant and veggie fillings, is available in four varieties – Kale Gomae, Japanese Vegetable Curry, Roasted Corn + Poblano, and Korean BBQ Mushroom, and has a suggested retail price of $7.99 for two pieces; and the Poké Bowls, consisting of organic rice topped with plant-based fish, edamame, corn, mango and sauce, comes in two varieties, Tuna Poké and Salmon Poké, each retailing for a suggested $8.99 per bowl. The brand also offers plant-based tuna, salmon and sno’ crab for foodservice.