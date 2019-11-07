Kings Introducing 1st-Ever Meal Kits

Kings Food Markets is bringing out its first-ever line of meal kits – a line of fresh seasonal offerings hand-packed in-store with ingredients sourced from local purveyors. Each kit from the upscale grocer serves two and is packaged in a fully compostable bowl to minimize packaging waste.

“Our customers have told us that they are looking for fresh, flavorful and easy solutions for getting dinner on the table, and these Provisions Meal Kits will be the first under our new Provisions banner,” explained Stephen Corradini, chief merchandising officer at Parsippany, N.J.-based Kings.

In addition to all of the ingredients necessary for each meal, the kits will include an illustrated step-by-step recipe. The meals will roll out to all Kings stores, as well as on Instacart, throughout month of July, with new recipes launching seasonally. The cost is $20 per kit, or $35 for two.

The summer Provisions collection consists of the following:

Asparagus Risotto w/Lemon, Oregano & Parmesan: Creamy rice, asparagus, oregano and parsley, brightened with lemon zest and Parmesan.

Ginger Beef Lettuce Wraps & Noodles w/Sesame & Radish: Grass-fed beef and a noodle salad dressed with a tamari-and-sesame-oil vinaigrette, radish and cilantro, which can be served in the lettuce cups, or they can be prepared as a chopped salad.

Chili-Lime Shrimp Tacos w/Avocado Crema & Cucumber Salsa: Wild-caught gulf shrimp are marinated in a zesty mixture of lime, garlic, cumin and chili powder before being sautéed in a pan and placed in warm flour tortillas that are then generously topped with avocado crema – the recipe makes enough for leftovers – and crumbled cotija cheese, served with a mint-and-cucumber salsa that can be added to the tacos or as eaten as a side dish.

Chicken Kebab over Saffron-Barberry Rice w/Sugar Snap Peas & Vidalia Onions: Persian-inspired skewers of roasted meat, served with a nutty blend of almond and rice flavored with barberries and spiced with sweet curry, as well as sautéed sugar snap peas and shallots to add crunch.

Kings operates 25 stores in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York.