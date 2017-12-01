Kellogg's Chocolate Frosted Flakes

Kellogg’s has added a new member to its Frosted Flakes family: Chocolate Frosted Flakes. With a new made-from-scratch recipe, the cereal received vetting from fans during every step of its development process, making sure the new chocolate flavor met expectations. Developers tested how different cocoas interacted with the cereal flake and the milk left at the bottom of the bowl. In the end, Kellogg’s paired golden, toasted flakes with a rich, roasted cocoa frosting to deliver a crunchy and chocolatey experience. Chocolate Frosted Flakes have an SRP of $4.69-$5.79 per box.