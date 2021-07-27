Keith Shoemaker Named President of Kroger Dallas Division

The Kroger Co. has appointed Keith Shoemaker president of its Dallas division, succeeding Adam Wampler, who passed away unexpectedly earlier this month. Shoemaker, whose most recent role was VP of operations for the Dallas division, will report to Valerie Jabbar, who herself was recently promoted to the position of SVP of retail divisions.

Shoemarker brings more than 44 years of experience with the company to his latest position. He has held a number of leadership positions, among them perishable coordinator, deli/bakery buyer, store manager, district manager and regional director of operations. In 2012, Keith was promoted to VP of operations for the Fry’s division before becoming VP of merchandising for the division in 2015. Two years later, he joined the Dallas division as VP of merchandising and became VP of operations for the division in 2018.

“Keith is a highly regarded leader across the grocery retail industry and will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience, having served in various positions in the Dallas/Fort Worth market for 39 years,” noted Jabbar. “We are confident Keith’s infectious dedication to the company’s promise to be friendly and caring and uplift every way is a true extension of Adam’s legacy that the division team will continue to benefit from under his leadership.”

Shoemaker has supported several community organizations over the course of his career, including Special Olympics, the Salvation Army and Race for the Cure.

Cincinnati-based Kroger employs nearly half a million associates who serve 11 million-plus customers daily through a digital shopping experience and almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.