Kroger Names New Investor Relations Chief

The Kroger Co. has named a new head of investor relations.

Rob Quast, who joined Kroger in 2013 as a financial manager in the corporate accounting department, has been promoted to the role, the company announced.

"Rob is a seasoned financial professional and respected leader within Kroger," said Gary Millerchip, Kroger's CFO. "Rob's experience will be invaluable as we continue to share our strategy for delivering strong and sustainable total shareholder returns with our investment community."

Quast succeeds Rebekah Manis, who has been promoted to lead new geographies, which includes leading Kroger's recent entry into Florida.

"We thank Rebekah for her relentless commitment and significant contributions to our investor community and look forward to her continued leadership within our new geographies," Millerchip said.

In 2017, Quast was promoted to director of insurance and claims where he was responsible for Kroger's global insurance strategy. Prior to Kroger, he spent time in Ernst & Young's assurance practice providing consultative services for companies in various industries, including healthcare, insurance and manufacturing.

Quast is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, earning a bachelor's degree as well as master's degree in Accounting. He became a Certified Public Accountant in 2010 and graduated from Kroger's Executive Development Leadership Program in 2018.

Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.