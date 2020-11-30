KeHE Rolls Out New Indiana Warehouse

KeHe Distributors LLC has launched a new Indiana distribution center, which the company said would help better service the unique needs of natural retailers in the Midwest.

The 376,512-square-foot facility, located in West Ellettsville in the southern part of the state, will replace KeHE’s current distribution center in Bloomington. The company’s network of 16 national DCs provides natural, organic, fresh and specialty products to natural food stores, grocery stores and other specialty retailers across North America.

“Essential workers – like our retail customers – have worked tirelessly to keep food on the table of their communities this year during the unprecedented times,” said Chris Sieburg, EVP of warehouse operations at Naperville, Illinois-based KeHE. “We are extremely proud to enhance our operations for natural retailers throughout the Midwest to ensure they have the products and support they need to weather this storm. This new facility will expand our product assortment and inventory, improve delivery times, and increase speed to shelf of new items, all incredibly important to the success of our customers.”

More than 225 employees are currently working in the southern Indiana facility, which has 80,195 square feet of dedicated freezer space and 61,000 square feet of refrigerated cooler space, including a 32,350-square-foot refrigerated dock to keep perishable items cool and fresh during the loading process.

Additionally, as part of KeHE’s ongoing environmental commitment, the new distribution center features energy-efficient LED lighting, an Alta cooler and freezer system, and energy-monitoring systems. The company also recycles plastic and keeps a close eye on waste to lower the impact of its nationwide supply chain.

Last month, KeHE revealed it was opening a 550,000-square-foot Maryland facility, located between Washington, D.C., and New York City, to better serve the Northeastern region.

KeHE is the largest, pure-play distributor of natural and organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 30,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty product retailers throughout North America.