KeHE Distributors Signs Deal with National Co+op Grocers

KeHE Distributors said that is has signed a national secondary distribution agreement with National Co+op Grocers (NCG) on behalf of its 147 member retail food co-ops.

According to KeHE, this first-of-its-kind supplementary supply agreement fortifies NCG’s supply chain capability and provides its members with a needed alternate source for natural, organic, specialty and fresh products.

"Our partnership with KeHE will support new growth opportunities for our members and secure an alternative source of supply to support high in-stock levels,” stated C.E. Pugh, NCG CEO. “KeHE has demonstrated the ability to enable independent natural retailers of all sizes to thrive and grow, and our members are excited to have access to KeHE’s support and portfolio of unique, innovative and regional items.”

KeHE Distributors, based in Naperville, Illinois, is a pure-play distributor of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products to natural food stores, chain, and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty product retailers throughout North America. National Co+op Grocers, founded in 1999, is a business services cooperative for retail food co-ops located throughout the United States. Its 147 member co-ops operate more than 200 storefronts in 38 states with combined annual sales of nearly $2.1 billion.

“Since its founding 21 years ago, NCG has been a pioneer in the natural food industry and a leader in natural food retailing,” said Kehe CEO Brandon Barnholt. “Our companies are both B Corps and share many of the same values, including a commitment to serve customers and feed communities across the nation. We are honored NCG has chosen KeHE to help them build on their success.”

Earlier this month, KeHE Distributors said it had joined forces with J.E.D.I. Collaborative, a newly created initiative dedicated to breaking down systemic barriers to increase justice, equity, diversity and inclusion (J.E.D.I.) in the natural/organic products industry.