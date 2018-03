Just Mayo’s line of mayonnaise products has been reformulated with a recipe that offers 40 percent less calories while retaining the same flavor. The new recipe has been applied to both shelf-stable and refrigerated versions of Just Mayo Original, Just Mayo Chipotle, Just Mayo Sriracha, Just Mayo Garlic and Just Mayo Truffle. SRPs are $3.99-$4.49 per 12-ounce bottle, and $4.99-$5.49 per 30-ounce bottle.