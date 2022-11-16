Jupiter Welcomes Half Baked Harvest Grocery Storefront

In partnership with creator-first recipe and grocery shopping platform Jupiter, popular food content creator Half Baked Harvest has introduced a recipe-driven virtual grocery store for its 20 million-plus weekly visitors across Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest. Jupiter enables Half Baked Harvest followers to shop more than 200 recipes directly from Instagram and other social platforms and have the ingredients delivered the same day.

Half Baked Harvest’s store provides a unique opportunity for innovative food brands to get in front of new customers in an authentic way, according to Stanford, Calif.-based Jupiter, which notes that brands not only benefit from increased awareness, but also gain exposure to a younger, more engaged shopping user base from Instagram and TikTok. This comes at a time that brands are seeing rising costs for awareness ads on Meta as a result of iOS14 privacy changes. Jupiter described its partnership with Silverthorne, Colo.-based Half Baked Harvest as “a milestone in the emergence of social commerce in food in the U.S.”

Noted Chad Munroe, Jupiter CEO and co-founder: “We are thrilled to welcome [Half Baked Harvest creator] Tieghan [Gerard] and the entire Half Baked Harvest family to Jupiter. Our goal at Jupiter has always been to offer an easy way for food lovers to make recipes from their favorite creators and offer creators a way to engage with the followers and brands they love. Jupiter storefronts create new avenues for brands to generate more authentic long-term brand awareness with some of the best food creators in the world at a more affordable cost, versus the traditional expensive one-off sponsored post.”

In addition to allowing brands to launch their own stores, Jupiter makes it easy for brands to sponsor creator stores like Half Baked Harvest. A brand can be featured in a recipe and placed in prominent locations on Half Baked Harvest’s Instagram shop, where millions of followers are expected to visit each month.

“Partnering with Jupiter brings together everything I love, making it easier for our community to create new recipes and to strengthen my relationships with brands I actually use,” said Gerard.