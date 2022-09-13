1st Food-Focused App Enables Consumers to Watch, Shop and Eat

flavrs has launched a first-of-its-kind shoppable video experience and the only social platform that merges premium food content with commerce, so foodies can watch, shop and eat. Partnering with renowned chefs and food creators, the stand-alone platform for food allows users to replicate the video recipe tutorials they watch at home by purchasing groceries through a custom integration with Instacart.

flavrs is launching in beta with $7 million in seed funding. The funding was led by Andreessen Horowitz, with participation from Wellington Access Ventures, Cercano Management, Progression Fund and firstminute Capital, along with culinary experts such as Eric Ripert (chef and co-owner of New York's 3 Michelin-Starred Le Bernardin) and Tom Colicchio. The first-of-its-kind platform is also partnering with renowned chefs and creators like Andrew "Babish" Rea; Jamie Milner, from Everything Delish; and Davon Moseley, from Royale Eats.

The single central digital ecosystem is being launched by a diverse team of ex-YouTube, Facebook, Google and Twitter executives who have been working with content and creators for more than 10 years.

Co-founders Alejandro Oropeza (CEO) and François Chu (CTO) connected through their shared passion for food, and a genuine desire to elevate chefs and creators while improving the shopping experience for food lovers worldwide. Oropeza, a trained chef and former global head of creator marketing at YouTube, wanted to unleash the untapped potential of chefs and creators in the food space, and partnered with Chu, who brings his extensive experience in commerce as a former engineer at Google Shopping and product manager at Plaid to develop a platform for food creators and viewers alike.

"flavrs is building a new experience from the ground up – marrying the best food content with smart recipe data, shopping, meal planning and other food-specific functionalities – enabling it to become a stand-alone platform for food. flavrs goes beyond discovery and motivation by helping you take action," noted Connie Chan, general partner at Menlo Park, Calif.-based Andreessen Horowitz.

flavrs is now available on the App Store and will be quickly adding users to its beta waitlist. Aspiring flavrs creators can sign up at flavrs.com/creators.