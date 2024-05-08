Seventh-generation family-owned and -operated Jones Dairy Farm has officially entered the breakfast category with the rollout of All Natural No Antibiotics Ever (NAE) Pork and Chicken Meatballs. Fully cooked and gluten-free certified, the meatballs are also free of the USDA Big Nine Allergens, including soy, wheat and dairy (both milk and cheese). They’re also free of fillers, binders and breadcrumbs. Like the company’s All Natural Sausage, the high-protein meatballs are produced in small batches from only fresh, never frozen pork or chicken sourced from local producers in the Midwest and featuring in-house-made spice blends. Convenient Jones meatballs also offer remarkable versatility: They can serve as a meal, a hearty snack or an appetizer. Jones Dairy Farm All Natural No Antibiotics Ever Pork and Chicken Meatballs are available in 18-ounce (pork) and 16-ounce (chicken) resealable packages, retailing for a suggested $7.99-$8.99 per bag of either variety. The pork meatballs are made from only five ingredients, while the chicken meatballs, with a few more spices, have just seven.