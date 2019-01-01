For those who want just one burger at a time, ground-beef processor Jensen Meat has rolled out a single-serving burger patty line under the Jensen Solos brand, becoming the first and only U.S. meat processor to bring an individually wrapped burger patty to the market. Launching with three varieties – Beef & Bacon (50 percent ground bacon and 50 percent ground-beef burger from Slater's 50/50 Restaurants), Jalapeño & Pepper Jack Cheese, and Uncut plant-based Before the Butcher Brand – the line is expected to add more individually quick-frozen (IQF) flavors via customers and sales channels, ultimately comprising 12 ground-beef and four plant-based SKUs. A 5.33-ounce package containing one patty retails for a suggested $1.49. The individual bags come in a shelf-ready master case of a 24-count bunker presentation and a 12-count freezer presentation.