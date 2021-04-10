It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like the Holidays at Amazon

'Tis the season already, at least at Amazon. The company has put out its holiday gift guides, specials, and new services across all e-commerce categories, including consumables and household goods.

In addition to “Black Friday-worthy deals” and gift-giving ideas for toys, fashion, beauty, electronics and stocking stuffers, the retail giant is introducing a Holiday Prep Shop this year that includes a range of items for holiday décor, meals, and treats such as coffees, teas, cookies, candy, spices and more. In another bid to make holiday prep easier this season, the company will air an "Amazon Live" series featuring influencers and experts sharing ideas on entertaining and gift giving.

Also new for 2021 is a service that allows Amazon Prime members to send gifts using just a mobile phone number or email instead of a full mailing address. The recipient will be notified and asked if they want to accept the purchase or exchange it for an Amazon gift card without letting the sender know that they did.

“We’re excited to help customers get great holiday deals even earlier this year, including thousands of small-business products,” said Dave Clark, CEO of worldwide consumer at Amazon. “Customers can confidently shop early knowing they are receiving incredible deals starting today, letting them get a head start on their holiday to-do lists so they can truly enjoy the holiday season."

As it gears up its offerings for a bustling holiday season, Amazon is also accelerating its capabilities to meet demand: The company recently revealed that it's hiring for 125,000 full- and part-time positions in fulfillment and logistics centers across the United States.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.