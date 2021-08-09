Amazon Covering More Ground in Michigan

Amazon is expanding its capabilities in Michigan, with the opening and planned construction of several operations facilities and fulfillment centers.

One of the newly-opened sites is a robotics fulfillment center in Pontiac, Mich. The 823,000-square-foot facility is designed to help more than 1,200 employees easily pick, pack and ship orders of items like laptop computers, books and beauty products in a state-of-the-art, tech-powered setting.

In Southwest Michigan, Amazon has opened a 112,000-square-foot delivery station in the town of Walker. The leading online retailer also recently unveiled a new “XL” non-sortable fulfillment center in Huron Charter Township, where heavy and bulky items are stored and packaged for shipment.

This week, the company announced the addition of another new fulfillment center in mid-Michigan. That site near the state capital of Lansing will span more than a million square feet and will be staffed by more than 500 workers.

Also in the works: new sort and delivery stations in the Grand Rapids area that will help Amazon bolster its middle- and last-mile delivery efficiencies through West Michigan. Those stations are slated to open in 2022 and 2023. On the east side of the state near Detroit, construction of a new delivery station is underway, with a planned 2022 opening.

According to Alicia Boler Davis, SVP of global customer fulfillment, Amazon’s larger footprint in the Mitten State reflects a shifting consumer marketplace and is a boon for area communities. “This expansion not only allows us to better serve our customers across the state, but also enables us to boost the local economy and drive more opportunities for job creation. We’re proud to have created more than 21,000 jobs so far, and look forward to our continued growth in Michigan,” she said.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods is No. 26 on PG's list.