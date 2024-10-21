 Skip to main content

Island Pacific Serves Filipino Community With GCash Services

Partnership makes it easier for customers to provide financial support for loved ones in the Philippines
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj
island pacific
Island Pacific and GCash are committed to providing Filipinos in America with the tools and resources they need to thrive financially.

Filipino-American grocery chain Island Pacific Seafood Market has forged a partnership with GCash, a leading Philippines financial technology app. This collaboration aims to bridge the gap between Filipinos in the United States and their loved ones back home, offering convenient and secure financial services. 

The partnership with GCash promotes financial inclusion by allowing Filipino shoppers to seamlessly send money, pay bills and access other essential financial services directly from their local Island Pacific store. Island Pacific has more than 20 stores across California and Nevada.

"This partnership is a testament to our commitment to serving the Filipino community," said Maite Defensor, CEO of Island Pacific. "By providing GCash services for Filipinos abroad, we are making it easier for our customers to connect with their families and support their loved ones in the Philippines."

"We are thrilled to expand our reach to the Filipino community in America through our partnership with Island Pacific," added Martha Sazon, president and CEO of GCash. "This collaboration aligns with our mission of financial inclusion, making it easier for Filipinos worldwide to connect and support each other."

GCash, with its millions of users in the Philippines, offers a range of financial services, including money transfers, bill payments, savings in Philippines banks, and more. Through this partnership, Island Pacific customers can now conveniently access these services without leaving their U.S. neighborhoods.

To celebrate the partnership, Island Pacific customers who download the app and make their first GCash transaction by connecting their U.S. mobile number and U.S. bank get exclusive rewards. When they show their first GCash transaction to cashiers at Island Pacific, customers will receive 500 Island Pacific Bonus Rewards Points to redeem at the store. 

City of Industry, Calif.-based Island Pacific is a Filipino supermarket chain in the United States that offers a wide range of Filipino goods, including groceries, baked goods and ready-to-eat meals. The company prides itself on its dedication to serving the Filipino community and promoting Filipino culture through its products and services.

