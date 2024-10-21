Island Pacific Serves Filipino Community With GCash Services
"We are thrilled to expand our reach to the Filipino community in America through our partnership with Island Pacific," added Martha Sazon, president and CEO of GCash. "This collaboration aligns with our mission of financial inclusion, making it easier for Filipinos worldwide to connect and support each other."
GCash, with its millions of users in the Philippines, offers a range of financial services, including money transfers, bill payments, savings in Philippines banks, and more. Through this partnership, Island Pacific customers can now conveniently access these services without leaving their U.S. neighborhoods.
To celebrate the partnership, Island Pacific customers who download the app and make their first GCash transaction by connecting their U.S. mobile number and U.S. bank get exclusive rewards. When they show their first GCash transaction to cashiers at Island Pacific, customers will receive 500 Island Pacific Bonus Rewards Points to redeem at the store.
City of Industry, Calif.-based Island Pacific is a Filipino supermarket chain in the United States that offers a wide range of Filipino goods, including groceries, baked goods and ready-to-eat meals. The company prides itself on its dedication to serving the Filipino community and promoting Filipino culture through its products and services.