Island Pacific Serves Filipino Community With GCash Services

Island Pacific and GCash are committed to providing Filipinos in America with the tools and resources they need to thrive financially.

Filipino-American grocery chain Island Pacific Seafood Market has forged a partnership with GCash, a leading Philippines financial technology app. This collaboration aims to bridge the gap between Filipinos in the United States and their loved ones back home, offering convenient and secure financial services.

The partnership with GCash promotes financial inclusion by allowing Filipino shoppers to seamlessly send money, pay bills and access other essential financial services directly from their local Island Pacific store. Island Pacific has more than 20 stores across California and Nevada.

"This partnership is a testament to our commitment to serving the Filipino community," said Maite Defensor, CEO of Island Pacific. "By providing GCash services for Filipinos abroad, we are making it easier for our customers to connect with their families and support their loved ones in the Philippines."