Instacart Lands Its Biggest Food Retailer Deal Yet

Instacart just keeps gobbling up market share, this time in the convenience store channel.

The largest grocery e-commerce provider is teaming up with the largest convenience retailer, 7-Eleven, to essentially redefine what "convenience" means in the c-store industry.

The company is bringing same-day delivery to 7-Eleven customers, often in as fast as 30 minutes. Instacart will deliver thousands of convenience, alcohol and grocery items from the chain to customers’ doors in participating pilot markets. The multiphased launch is now live at more than 750 stores in Dallas; Miami; Baltimore; Washington, D.C.; and the surrounding areas, with plans to expand nationally to more than 7,000 7-Eleven stores across the U.S.

“We’re excited to introduce 7-Eleven as Instacart’s first national convenience store partner. 7-Eleven is a beloved generational brand with a deep legacy. Most of us grew up with a 7-Eleven in our neighborhood and probably remember our first Slurpee drink. They’re the world’s largest convenience retailer, and are known for delivering consumers an around-the-clock accessible, convenient and affordable experience anytime, anywhere,” said Nilam Ganenthiran, president of San Francisci-based Instacart. “We know that sometimes people need a full fridge and pantry restock, and other times they simply need a couple of items quickly. Whether it's a late-night snack or batteries for the TV remote, by partnering with 7-Eleven, we’re able to help even more consumers get exactly what they need, when they want it, from the retailer they love.”

Through the new collaboration, customers will have access to a variety of 7-Eleven products for delivery, including pantry staples like milk, bread, eggs, alcohol, snacks, over-the-counter medicine, energy shots and drinks, and more. 7-Eleven delivery via Instacart is available as early as 8 a.m. and as late as 10 p.m., with expanded delivery windows launching in the months ahead.

Recently, delivery services DoorDash and GoPuff have been expanding same-day delivery from convenience stores.

The collaboration with 7-Eleven comes in the same week that Instacart announced a deal with Heinen's and a week after Instacart revealed a deal with The Vitamin Shoppe.

In August, Instacart scored a deal with Walmart to offer a same-day delivery option at Walmart locations in four markets: Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, and Tulsa, Okla.

Today, Instacart partners with more than 400 national, regional and local retailers. The service delivers from 30,000-plus stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America, and is available to more than 85% of households in the United States.

“7-Eleven got its start 93 years ago because of its forward-thinking innovation that forever changed the way people shop,” said Chris Tanco, COO at 7-Eleven. “Our success, then and today, is built on continued innovation that ensures we continue offering our customers exceptional products and services when and where they want them. Adding 7-Eleven to Instacart’s platform was a logical step – we are able to offer even more customers the 7-Eleven conveniences they know and love.”

Dallas-based 7-Eleven is No. 23 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.