Instacart Adds More Same-Day Firepower

Instacart is teaming up with the Vitamin Shoppe to provide same-day delivery of health and wellness products from more than 720 of its stores.

This partnership marks the first time ever that consumers will have access to same-day delivery from The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements.

Customers shopping from The Vitamin Shoppe or Super Supplements via Instacart now have access to delivery of thousands of items, including vitamins, supplements, herbs, immune support products, sports nutrition, CBD hemp extract (in select states), superfoods, natural beauty and skin care, and healthy snacks and beverages, in as fast as an hour.

"At The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements our mission is to provide the highest-quality health and wellness products to our customers, while enabling them to shop how and where they prefer – whether that's in-store, curbside, online, on our mobile app, on the phone with customer support, or through a one-on-one virtual nutritionist appointment," said Sharon Leite, CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe. "We're excited to add Instacart to that array of options, giving shoppers the ease, speed, and reliability of same-day delivery from our stores, right to their home or business. During these challenging and unpredictable times, the innovative Instacart service provides a secure and convenient way to access our trusted wellness solutions."

The Vitamin Shoppe partnership news comes after Instacart announced it was teaming up with Ahold's Hannaford banner to offer same-day delivery from all store locations. The news marks the fourth Ahold Delhaize banner to launch or expand with Instacart in the last three months.

"Same-day delivery has become a lifeline for people across the U.S. and we're proud to bring The Vitamin Shoppe's beloved health and wellness products to customers nationwide in as fast as an hour," said Chris Rogers, Vice President of Retail at Instacart. "Grocery shopping for many people includes daily vitamins, supplements and nutritional items, in addition to superfoods, healthy snacks and drinks. We're excited to provide The Vitamin Shoppe customers with a seamless new way to access all the health essentials they need from the comfort of home."

Since the beginning of June, Instacart has launched or expanded delivery and pickup with four Ahold Delhaize brands including GIANT Food, Stop & Shop, Food Lion and now Hannaford, spanning over 750 stores.

Instacart today partners with more than 400 national, regional, and local retailers to offer delivery from over 30,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in the U.S. and Canada. Instacart delivery is currently available to more than 85% of households in the U.S. and more than 70% of households in Canada.

The Vitamin Shoppe conducts business through over 720 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements banners, and via its website, vitaminshoppe.com.