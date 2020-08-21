Instacart Making Moves With Hannaford, H-E-B

Instacart is deepening its relationship with Ahold Delhaize at the same time that it is reducing its workforce inside H-E-B stores.

The leading grocery e-commerce company is teaming up with Ahold's Hannaford banner to offer same-day delivery from all store locations. The news marks the fourth Ahold Delhaize banner to launch or expand with Instacart in the last three months.

“We’re excited to rapidly expand same-day delivery service through our partnership with the Instacart Marketplace,” said Maile Buker, VP/marketing for Hannaford. “This complements our extremely popular Hannaford To Go pick-up and delivery services and addresses growing customer demand for convenient shopping solutions. Our customers now have more options to get Hannaford’s fresh, high quality products that they’ve come to expect and depend on at our stores.”

Since the beginning of June, Instacart has launched or expanded delivery and pickup with four Ahold Delhaize brands including GIANT Food, Stop & Shop, Food Lion and now Hannaford, spanning over 750 stores.

“As people across North America continue to turn to online grocery shopping as a safe and convenient way to get the groceries and essentials they need, we know they want to be able to get those goods from their favorite local retailer. We’re proud to partner with Hannaford and make it easier for their customers to get the items they need delivered from the store to their door in as fast as an hour,” said Andrew Nodes, VP/retail at Instacart. “Grocery delivery has quickly become an essential part of people’s day to day lives, and we’re committed to ensuring our retail partners have an online solution that supports the needs of their customers who have trusted them for generations.”

Meanwhile in Texas, Instacart is also making moves with H-E-B, but this time to reduce its presence inside stores.

According to the San Antonio Business Journal, Instacart is eliminating shopping positions inside some H-E-B locations.

“At Instacart, we work closely with our more than 400 retail partners to create a seamless grocery delivery and pickup experience for customers across North America. As part of this effort, we regularly explore new solutions with our partners to find the best model for them and their customers and as a result, we will be winding down our in-store operations at H-E-B locations. We’ve offered transfers to impacted in-store shoppers to nearby retailer locations when possible, and we’re also working closely with H-E-B to identify potential hiring opportunities based on open roles. Customers can continue to place delivery orders from H-E-B via Instacart, and Instacart full-service shoppers will pack and deliver groceries and household essentials from these stores,” Instacart said in a statement.

Instacart will discontinue the in-store positions beginning Sept. 28, according to an email to employees obtained by the Business Journal.

H-E-B said in a statement that the change will only affect 14 stores and that there will be no impact to customers.

Instacart today partners with more than 400 national, regional, and local retailers to offer delivery from over 30,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in the U.S. and Canada. Instacart delivery is currently available to more than 85% of households in the U.S. and more than 70% of households in Canada.

With 400 stores in Texas and Mexico, San Antonio-based H-E-B is No. 17 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's list of the top food retailers in North America. And Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100.



