Heinen’s Launches Grocery E-Commerce Site

Heinen’s has rolled out a new online grocery retail site, a project built and operated by Instacart Enterprise, the food retailer said.

The new site offers consumers more to do than shop and schedule curbside pickup and delivery services. Consumers also can find online recipes, browse e-circular sales and coupons, and build shopping lists.

As part of the build, San Francisco-based Instacart’s engineering team worked hand-in-hand with Heinen’s to develop a customized integration that brings Heinen’s loyalty club program and benefits to life online for customers. Through the new site and for the first time ever, customers can also now sign up for an Instacart Express membership with the click of a button directly on the Heinen’s website.

“Heinen’s has always been committed to providing an outstanding customer experience. We are dedicated to ensuring we continue to serve our customers in the way that is best for them, and in an ever-changing industry, we know that comprehensive e-commerce is more important than ever. We’re pleased to deepen our partnership with Instacart to bring our stores to life online in an improved way through Instacart Enterprise,” said Jeff Heinen, Co-CEO at Cleveland, Ohio-based Heinen’s. “From loyalty integration to pickup and delivery, we’re providing customers with a digital solution that fits all of their shopping needs — whether they choose to get their groceries online or in-store.”

Instacart Enterprise today powers the turnkey and white-label e-commerce platforms for more than 175 retailers across North America, including Wegmans, The Fresh Market, Food Lion and Costco Canada.

Founded in 1929 in Shaker Heights, Ohio, by a local butcher named Joe Heinen, Heinen's has grown to 23 total store locations, with 19 stores in Cleveland and four stores in the suburbs of Chicago. Heinen's employs more than 3,500 associates.