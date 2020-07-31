Where are the Innovation Hot Spots for Retailers?

A $700 million pledge to retrain a third of its employees won Amazon one of the higher spots in Fast Company’s second annual rankings of the Best Workplaces for Innovation

Amazon came in at No. 18, and had the highest of any U.S.-based retailer — indeed, the company represents the only clear-cut U.S. retailer on the list. That’s notable, given that the ongoing rise of online retail and mobile commerce, combined with the troubles caused by the pandemic, have put increasing pressure on U.S. retailers to innovate.

In general, companies had to apply to Fast Company to be considered for inclusion on the list, and 865 businesses and organizations did. The top spot went to Alsac/St. Jude, a nonprofit based in Memphis that funds efforts to fight childhood cancer.

The absences, however, are as interesting as the winners, at least when it comes to retail. There is no Walmart nor Target, for instance — chains that have fostered a culture of innovation and have the money to fuel sustained innovation efforts. (It wasn’t immediately known if they applied for consideration for this year’s Best Workplaces for Innovation.)

In recent days, Walmart has launched a new voice-assisted mobile app designed to help employees provider better customers service. Just a few weeks ago, Target CEO Brian Cornell talked about how the immediate concerns of the pandemic has led to more improvisation and different types of planning on the part of retail leaders — other ways the outbreak is influencing retail innovation efforts.

As for the world of food retail, certain companies have embraced changed and pandemic realities to create notable innovations around store experiences, business models, product deliveries and other areas. All that is happening as new and updated healthcare services become a bigger part of the overall retail experience, including for food.

The new list also includes various players in digital and so-called alternative payments — a signal of how vital innovation in payments have become as shoppers and retailers embrace digital commerce and learn how to better integrate transactions into the overall consumer experience.

Even though the new Fast Company list was light on U.S. retailers, it did contain other businesses that play major and increasing roles in commerce. As well, the reasons those companies were praised could inspire other innovations, including the retail world.

Those companies include: