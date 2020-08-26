Beyond Meat Gets into DTC Commerce

Beyond Meat has a new e-commerce site that sells its plant-based products directly to consumers. The move combines two hot trends in food retail: Plant-based food innovation and direct-to-consumer (DTC) commerce.

The new e-commerce site enables consumers to shop a portfolio of signature plant-based meats that includes all-new bulk packs, mixed product bundles, limited-time offers, trial packs and more. Two-day shipping is included for all orders. The addition of a direct-to-consumer site complements the Los Angeles-based company’s expansive retail presence in more than 26,000 retail outlets across the United States, including Target, Walmart, Kroger and Whole Foods Market, as well as at club stores like Costco, Sam’s Club and BJ’s Wholesale.

Shoppers using the new DTC service can buy:

Burgers & Beef Combo Pack: A carton of 10 Beyond Burger patties and two 1-pound. packages of Beyond Beef ($54.99)

Brats & Beef Combo Pack: A carton of 10 Beyond Sausage Original Brat links and two 1-pound packages of Beyond Beef ($59.99)

Beef Bulk Pack: Six 1-pound packages of Beyond Beef ($71.99)

Breakfast Sausage Variety Pack: One 22-count carton of Classic Beyond Breakfast Sausage and one 22-count carton of Spicy Beyond Breakfast Sausage ($54.99)

Go Beyond Trial Pack: One package of Beyond Burgers (two 4-ounce patties), one package of Beyond Beef (1-pound), one package of Beyond Sausage Original Brat (four links) and one package of Classic Beyond Breakfast Sausage (six patties) ($49.99)

Cookout Classic (Limited Edition): Two 10-count cartons of Cookout Classic burgers, available while supplies last ($54.99)

Earlier in August — as the competition continued to increase with Redwood City, California-based Impossible Foods and other players in the plant-based food retail world — Beyond Meat launched its first TV ad campaign

Meanwhile, DTC commerce is making some significant gains during the pandemic. Not only has Impossible Foods — which sells the flagship Impossible Burger product, now also available at retail in a pack of two pre-formed 4-ounce patties — recently launched a DTC site, but so have Ocean Spray and PepsiCo, among others.