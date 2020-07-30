Impossible Burger Makes its Walmart Debut

Walmart has begun selling Impossible Foods’ flagship product, the Impossible Burger, the latest retail expansion for the Redwood City, California-based alternative-meat provider.

Walmart will sell the food products at some 2,100 store locations, including Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets. Consumers can by 12-ounce Impossible Burger packages in brick-and-mortar stores and through Walmart’s grocery pickup and delivery services.

“Impossible Foods’ goal is to make the global food system sustainable. To do that, Impossible Burger has to be available everywhere people shop for meat,” said Impossible Foods’ CEO and Founder Dr. Patrick O. Brown. “More Americans buy meat for their families at Walmart than anywhere else. We’re confident that once Walmart customers try Impossible, they’ll become enthusiastic advocates of our products and our mission.”

Impossible Burgers are now available in more than 8,000 U.S retail stores — that’s a 50-fold increase over six months, Impossible Food said. Among the latest food retail chains to start selling the plant-based product is Trader Joe’s.

Impossible Foods has also recently launched a direct-to consumer website, and its meatless products are also offered in restaurants and in meal-kit menus.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's list of the top food retailers in North America, while Walmart-owned Sam's Club ranks No. 9 on the list.