Insignia International Names CEO to Accelerate Growth

Insignia International, a Denver-based food company specializing in Hispanic and Southwestern flavors, has appointed Jason Parasco its new CEO. The leadership appointment comes as Insignia is ramping up its national expansion strategy through its core brands, which include 505 Southwestern, Lilly B’s, Yucatan guacamole and La Tortilla Factory. According to the company, several of its brands have recently posted double-digit growth and are consistently beating category averages.

Parasco succeeds Adam Butler, who led Insignia’s rebranding from Flagship Food Group in 2024 and helped develop several new products and categories for the business. Butler recruited and mentored Parasco and has helped facilitate a seamless leadership transition.

“This is the fulfillment of a dream – building a company with heart, hustle and purpose,” noted Parasco. “At Insignia, we don’t follow flavor trends, we create them. We’re leaning into the explosive growth of Hispanic cuisine and creating bold, authentic products that outperform in the marketplace and on consumers’ tables. With an entrepreneurial approach, faster decisions, and what I call a ‘street fighter mentality,’ we’re ready to punch above our weight class and take our leading brands national.”

Founded in 2007, the company is poised to accelerate growth through flavor-forward product innovation, strategic retail expansion and category leadership in the premium Hispanic food segment, which has seen its flavors recently overtake Italian cuisine in mainstream American consumption for the first time.

Parasco, who joined Insignia in early 2024 as chief sales officer (CSO), is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and former U.S. naval officer. He brings to his latest role disciplined leadership and a proven track record in the consumer packaged goods space, having helped scale Sovos Brands from under $100 million to more than $1 billion in revenue. At Insignia, he has unified the company's sales operations around a core growth portfolio and led successful retail expansions into such major operators as Walmart, Kroger, Publix and Costco.