Insignia International Names CEO to Accelerate Growth
During Parasco’s tenure as CSO, Insignia achieved significant retail wins, among them expanding its craft salsa line into 1,400 Walmart stores and securing placement for its Hatch Magic Chips at 2,000 Kroger locations. His flavor-first, consumer-led strategy elevated Yucatan Guacamole to the No. 1 guacamole position at Publix after a reformulation, while Lilly B's organic burritos surpassed club store sales projections by millions of dollars in Q1 2025.
As consumer demand increases for clean-label, premium Hispanic foods, Insignia is investing heavily in innovation while also actively pursuing strategic acquisitions in the premium Hispanic segment that align with its growth goals. The company is especially focused on U.S. consumers age 25 to 50, the demographic currently driving mainstream adoption of Hispanic cuisine. In keeping with this focus, the company’s premier brand, 505 Southwestern, known for its Hatch green chile products, is expanding from its regional Southwest stronghold to pursue national distribution.
Insignia is also currently preparing for peak Hatch green chile season, during which it processes a significant portion of the total volume from New Mexico's Hatch Valley.
“This next chapter isn’t about chasing growth for the sake of it,” continued Parasco. “It’s about earning it through focus, consistency and flavor-first innovation that truly connects with modern shoppers.”
In addition to its branded business, Insignia partners with retailers and food companies through its private label, brokerage and logistics solutions, including freight and warehousing. Headquartered in Denver, the company also maintains operations and offices in New Mexico, California, Idaho, Minnesota, Kansas and Mexico. Insignia is the result of a buy-and-build strategy led by CREO Capital Partners, a Miami-based private equity firm concentrating on food and food logistics investments.