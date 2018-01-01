Ink Flavored Soy Sauces

A new line of soy sauce under the Ink brand is intended to bring some imagination to the soy-sauce category and elevate the experience of cooking Asian food. Incorporating real, wholesome, fresh ingredients, Ink soy sauces are naturally brewed in small batches to ensure the highest quality. The non-GMO sauces are free of chemicals and contain “real-ingredient bursts of intense flavor,” current options including Lemongrass, Garlic Sesame, Ginger Sesame, Orange Chili, Wasabi and Thai Chili. They are suitable for use with protein dishes such as fish, chicken, shrimp, pork, steak and burgers, as well as in salad dressings, soups, stir fries, wraps, hummus and more.