According to Impossible Foods, the accessibility, convenience and variety of just-introduced Impossible Bowls enable consumers to enjoy fast, delicious plant-based meals that are better for them and the planet. The single-serve frozen entrees are ready in five minutes or under, and will be available in eight comfort-food varieties: Sweet & Sour Impossible Pork Made From Plants, Teriyaki Impossible Chicken Made From Plants, Chili Mac with Impossible Pork Made From Plants, Barbeque Impossible Pork Made From Plants, Spaghetti & Impossible Meatballs Made From Plants, Pasta Bolognese with Impossible Beef & Pork Made From Plants, Burrito Bowl with Impossible Beef Made From Plants, and Spicy Enchilada Bowl with Impossible Chicken Made From Plants. Each bowl contains 10-13 grams of protein, 3 grams or less saturated fat, and 0 milligrams of cholesterol, as well as yielding an absolute reduction in water consumption, land use and greenhouse-gas emissions. Developed and distributed in partnership with Golden West Food Group, Impossible Bowls will be available in about 4,000 Walmarts nationwide, starting with the American and Asian-inspired meals in September and followed by the Italian- and Latin-inspired dishes in October. A 9-ounce bowl of any variety will retail for a suggested $6.99.