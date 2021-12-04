Advertisement
04/12/2021

IFDA Names VP, Gov’t Relations

Mala Parker brings extensive legislative and advocacy experience to new role
Mala Parker

The International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) has hired Mala Parker as its VP, government relations. Parker brings extensive experience in Washington to her latest position, in which she will plan, implement and coordinate the organization’s federal relations, policy and advocacy work.

“I’m thrilled to be representing the foodservice distribution industry, whose success is essential to our nation’s economy and way of life,” said Parker. “I look forward to contributing to IFDA’s successful track record advocating for this crucial industry that supports more than 1 million American jobs.”

Before joining IFDA, Parker was the deputy administrator at the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration. She has also held senior roles at the U.S. Department of Labor and on Capitol Hill, and was the VP for coalitions for the American Trucking Associations. 

“Mala is an established public policy and government affairs executive with deep knowledge of the people and processes that drive policymaking and advocacy,” noted IFDA President and CEO Mark S. Allen, president and CEO of McLean, Virginia-based IFDA. “She brings extensive legislative and advocacy experience as well as in-depth working knowledge of the departments of Transportation and Labor.  We are incredibly excited for Mala to join IFDA.”

