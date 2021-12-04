IFDA Names VP, Gov’t Relations

The International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) has hired Mala Parker as its VP, government relations. Parker brings extensive experience in Washington to her latest position, in which she will plan, implement and coordinate the organization’s federal relations, policy and advocacy work.

“I’m thrilled to be representing the foodservice distribution industry, whose success is essential to our nation’s economy and way of life,” said Parker. “I look forward to contributing to IFDA’s successful track record advocating for this crucial industry that supports more than 1 million American jobs.”

Before joining IFDA, Parker was the deputy administrator at the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration. She has also held senior roles at the U.S. Department of Labor and on Capitol Hill, and was the VP for coalitions for the American Trucking Associations.