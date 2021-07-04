Conagra Brands Has a New Retail Foodservice Chief

Conagra Brands Inc. has named Chaly Jo Moyen as chief strategy officer (CSO) and president, Foodservice and International, effective April 12.

As Conagra's CSO, a newly-created leadership position with the company, Moyen will play a role creating, executing and sustaining the organization's strategic initiatives. In addition, she will be responsible for Conagra's International business segment, bringing the company's brands to consumers outside of the U.S., as well as its Foodservice division to distribute its products to restaurants, retailers, commercial customers and other foodservice suppliers.

"Chaly's expertise in strategy development, brand marketing and customer leadership makes her the ideal fit to help Conagra integrate data-driven solutions into our business operations," said Sean Connolly, president and CEO, Conagra Brands. "Her addition to our team will strengthen our efforts to deliver a modern brand-building approach and accelerate innovation across our portfolio."

Moyen joins Conagra following more than 15 years at the Coca-Cola Co., where most recently she served as SVP/Strategy, Decision Science and Insights for Coca-Cola North America. In that role, she led enterprise business strategy development and the advancement of data and analytics across all North American business units. While at the Coca-Cola, Moyen also served as VP, Business Development for USA Operations, VP, Business Development for North America Still Brands and VP, Global Marketing and Innovation in the Foodservice division. Prior to joining Coca-Cola, Moyen worked in brand management for the Procter & Gamble Company in Europe.

"I'm very pleased to be joining Conagra Brands, one of the most dynamic and innovative companies in the food industry," said Moyen. "I am eager to bring my understanding of consumer and customer experience, data and technology to the new role to build upon Conagra's success and drive sustainable growth."

Conagra Brands Inc., headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Conagra's iconic brands include Birds Eye, Duncan Hines, Healthy Choice, Marie Callender's, Reddi-wip, Slim Jim and many others.