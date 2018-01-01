Press enter to search
Iconic Protein Golden Milk and Coconut Matcha Beverages

Iconic Protein Golden Milk and Coconut Matcha Beverages

Iconic Protein, a line of ready-to-drink, grass-fed protein beverages, now offers two new flavors: Golden Milk and Coconut Matcha. Golden Milk features turmeric, ginger, black pepper and cinnamon to create a “wellness elixir” boasting warm, exotic flavors and functional ingredients, while Coconut Matcha blends 80 milligrams of caffeine per bottle – equivalent to a small cup of coffee – with organic matcha and coconut cream. The beverages provide clean nutrition, each containing 20 grams of protein, 4 grams of fiber and a dose of healthful vitamins and minerals – along with just 3 grams of sugar and 130 calories. Made from New Zealand milk, they are lactose-, soy-, gluten-, hormone-, antibiotic, preservative- and GMO-free. Each shelf-stable bottle retails for a suggested $3.50 per 11.5-fluid-ounce bottle.

