Hy-Vee's Upcoming Wisconsin Store Touts Green Bay Packers Connection

Hy-Vee’s move into the Dairy State continues. The Iowa-based grocer is unveiling a new store in the town of Ashwaubenon near Green Bay on Nov. 8.

The latest Wisconsin Hy-Vee is located at 2395 S. Oneida Street in “Titletown,” not far from the iconic Lambeau Field where the Green Bay Packers play. In fact, Titletown’s public plaza near the stadium has been renamed Hy-Vee Plaza.

“We’re pleased to welcome Hy-Vee to Titletown as our Plaza partner while they prepare to open their new stores in Ashwaubenon and other locations throughout Wisconsin,” said Mark Murphy, the Packers president and CEO. “Hy-Vee Plaza will be our gathering space at the heart of Titletown, hosting night markets in the summer, ice skating in the winter and daily activities year-round. Hy-Vee has an excellent reputation in the Midwest as a community-minded, customer-oriented business. We’re looking forward to having them in our area.”

Hy-Vee President Jeremy Gosch said that teaming up with the Packers organization is a winning play. “As we continue to open more stores throughout Wisconsin, we know how important it is to show our support for the Packers,” he noted. “This partnership provides a lot of opportunities for us to help fans celebrate their favorite team. Whether it be hosting a watch party in our store’s restaurant or offering a wide variety of tailgate snacks for those heading to the game, we look forward to cheering the Packers into the post-season.”

This is the sixth Hy-Vee in the state of Wisconsin, following the recent opening of a reimagined 105,000-square-foot location in the western city of La Crosse. The Ashwaubenon store will include center-store groceries, everyday essentials, a full-service meat and seafood department, an array of fresh produce and beer, wine and spirits. Shoppers can also choose from a range of meal solutions at the in-store Wahlburgers restaurant and offerings from Hy-Chi Chinese food, Nori Sushi and Mia Pizza.

Hy-Vee is touting special deals ahead of the early November grand opening, including savings on staples like flour and butter and holiday ingredients such as pumpkin puree, ham and turkey. Shoppers can also get a $50 discount when they sign up for the Hy-Vee Plus annual membership.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states and has a team of more than 80,000 employees. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 30 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.