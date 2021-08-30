Hy-Vee’s Mobile Health Clinics Hit the Road

In an effort to advance holistic health and wellness, Hy-Vee, Inc. will provide free biometric screenings across more than 40 locations during September. Company health professionals will collect blood samples via a finger prick to measure health factors that can identify risks for chronic conditions like heart disease, diabetes and hypertension and gather other important information such as blood pressure, height and weight measurements and body mass index.

Customers can make appointments for the biometric screening, which takes about 15 to 20 minutes and will be conducted in Hy-Vee’s “Healthy You” mobiles set up at store parking lots. Results will be received and reviewed during the session, and patrons will be given a giveaway bag with educational materials, coupons and products samples.

In addition to these free screenings, Hy-Vee is working to encourage health and wellness in other ways. The retailer is hosting COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinics onsite at the South Dakota State Fair from Sept. 2 through Sept. 6. For vaccines that require two doses, Hy-Vee can administer the second shot at any of its pharmacy locations. Eligible individuals who are moderately or severely immunocompromised can also receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna at the mobile clinic during the fair.

