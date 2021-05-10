Hy-Vee Taps GK Omnichannel POS, Payments and Forecourt Solutions for C-Stores

Hy-Vee Inc. has completed a full deployment of GK Software’s OmniPOS, TransAction+ Payments and GK Drive forecourt solutions in all of its convenience stores. The installation enables the retailer to provide the same flexible and scalable services to its customers at the pump and in the store.

Evolving customer expectations are placing considerable pressure on convenience retailers to promote features such as prepared foods, frictionless checkout and fuel as retail segments blur and digital transformation ramps up. However, fuel operations are often still siloed, particularly between forecourt and in-store payments. With the GK OmniPOS, TransAction+ Payments and GK Drive solutions, Hy-Vee can use an integrated platform to support a range of customer touchpoints, including traditional point of sale, self-checkout, fuel, payments and curbside pickup.

As well as enhancing end-to-end enterprise integration, the GK solutions offer retailers:

An open omnichannel platform, which enables retailers to add a wide variety of convenience solutions such as flexible touchpoints and alternative payments

A common integrated platform for all touchpoints, from traditional point of sale to mobile point of sale, kiosks, forecourt, QSR, payments and more

EMV compliance and end-to-end encryption (E2EE), which future-proof the point of sale for both in-store and forecourt payments

Built-in software management and monitoring tools

A modern cloud-enabled platform with unlimited scale to support many of the largest retailers globally

Extension tools and open APIs enabling retailers to differentiate their business and more easily integrate with external solutions

“We’re always looking for ways to provide convenient, cutting-edge customer service on the forefront of such a competitive and evolving retail landscape,” noted Luke Tingley, Hy-Vee’s CIO and SVP. “Our goal is to implement a flexible and agile platform in store and at the pump to make our locations the most convenient destination for customers.”

“In today’s age of converging retail formats, customers expect convenience around every turn,” said Michael Jaszczyk, CEO of Raleigh, N.C.-based GK Software USA. “Any interaction at the pump should also be tied to the in-store experience, and vice versa to create a frictionless shopper journey. By rounding out the OmniPOS solution suite with TransAction+ Payments and GK Drive, Hy-Vee is able to create a cohesive, seamless journey for shoppers at every touchpoint, furthering convenience and loyalty with customers.”

Employee-owned Hy-Vee has a team of more than 86,000 employees and operates more than 280 retail stores across eight Midwestern states, with sales of $11 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.