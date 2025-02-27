Hy-Vee Opens 5th Health Exemplar Care Clinic in Iowa

In addition to improving health outcomes, Hy-Vee Health Exemplar Care membership is designed to lower medical expenses for both patients and employers by promoting proactive care without the financial burden of a copay or insurance claim for each visit. Additionally, members receive priority walk-in care, moving to the front of the line for an even faster experience. The membership can be layered with a major medical health plan or used independently.

“We’re excited to introduce a new health care experience to the Davenport community through Hy-Vee Health Exemplar Care,” said Dr. Daniel Fick, Hy-Vee’s SVP, chief medical officer and president of Hy-Vee Healthcare LLC. “Our providers are committed to delivering convenient, quality care at an affordable and transparent price that patients and employers can feel good about.”

Hy-Vee became a joint owner of Exemplar Care in early 2024. The practice was later renamed Hy-Vee Health Exemplar Care, and today it operates clinics in Ankeny, Bondurant, Des Moines and West Des Moines, Iowa, with more locations expected to open across the Midwest over the next several months. According to its website, this includes locations in such Iowa cities as Cedar Rapids, Coralville and Cedar Falls. Locations outside of Iowa include Omaha, Neb.; Lee’s Summit, Mo.; Sioux Falls, S.D.; and Overland Park, Kan.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 570 business units across nine Midwestern states, with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 38 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.