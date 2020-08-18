Hy-Vee to Be Sponsor at Indy 500

Hy-Vee Inc. is joining forces with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) to be the primary sponsor of Spencer Pigot’s No. 45 NTT Indycar series entry at the 104th Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, Aug. 23. Hy-Vee will also serve as an associate sponsor of Graham Rahal’s entry for the famous auto race.

“This year, the 104th Indianapolis 500 will set records with the number of fans watching it from their homes, and when the opportunity to be a part of it became available, we immediately knew we wanted in on the excitement,” explained Randy Edeker, chairman of the board, CEO and president of West Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee. “While Hy-Vee mainly has a presence in eight Midwestern states, our company and our customer base span across the country. With subsidiaries and employees located throughout the nation, we look forward to supporting racing fans with our sponsorship of Spencer Pigot and Graham Rahal’s entries at the Brickyard.”

“We are excited for the opportunity to build on the success our partnership with Hy-Vee produced at Iowa Speedway, when Graham Rahal earned his second podium finish of the season with third place,” said Bobby Rahal, team co-owner of Brownsburg, Indiana-based RLL with former talk show host David Letterman and Michael Lanigan. “It’s great to be able to expand on that and have Hy-Vee join us as the primary on Spencer Pigot’s entry. Spencer already had one impressive race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this year, and we have high expectations for more of the same at the Indy 500. Much like the fans of Indy car racing, Hy-Vee has a loyal customer base, and we appreciate their support as we prepare for the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

A native of Orlando, Florida, Pigot earned consecutive championships in 2014 and 2015 in the Indycar Ladder Series with his 2014 Pro Mazda championship and 2015 Indy Lights title.

The Indianapolis 500 will air on NBC Sports Gold, NBCSN or NBC.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 265 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The company is No. 33 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.