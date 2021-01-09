Hy-Vee Adds Child Care Assistance to Benefits

In a tough labor market, retailers are offering more and different incentives and benefits to their workers to fill gaps in their workforce. Hy-Vee, Inc., for its part, is now offering child care assistance to all of its full- and part-time employees.

The retailer is partnering with the national network WeeCare to provide concierge services that help team members find in-home child care providers. WeeCare connects people with qualified daycare businesses in rural and urban areas alike.

“We’re excited to add WeeCare to our extensive list of employee benefits,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president. “Many of our employees are parents or caregivers, and having affordable, trustworthy child care when they come to work every day helps give them peace of mind.”

According to information from WeeCare, only 7% of companies give child care assistance to their workers. In addition to the new partnership with WeeCare, Hy-Vee also offers its employees free membership to Care.com, a site that helps people discover caregivers, tutors, pet sitters, house cleaners and other service providers. Meanwhile, to attract and retain workers in a competitive climate, the retailer continues to tout its numerous other benefits, such as bonuses, discounts, holiday pay part-time insurance and more.

The employee-owned Hy-Vee, Inc. has a team of 86,000 employees and operates more than 280 retail stores across eight Midwestern states, with sales of $11 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.