How Do Consumers Decide Which Seafood to Purchase?

Something fresh is happening in the seafood department of Town & Country Markets. In March, the Seattle-based independent with six stores across the Puget Sound region launched Maka, a new house-branded seafood line of ocean-friendly choices, including sushi, poké and rice bowls, as well as custom rolls and party platters.

According to Town & Country, the Asian-inspired line’s name means “fresh” and “beloved” in Hawaiian, representing the grocer’s commitment to providing the freshest and most delicious products available. It also sounds similar to the Japanese word maha, which means “great” — a reference to the expertise and creativity of the sushi chefs who developed the offering.

Above all, however, Maka reflects one of the grocer’s core values: its commitment to sustainability. The line adheres to the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch recommendations for sustainably produced seafood, which aim to ensure a bright future for the world’s fish population and for those who fish for a living. Beyond the Maka offering, Town & Country plans “to advance its seafood market and its sustainability practices throughout 2023,” according to a company spokeswoman contacted by Progressive Grocer.

Speaking of sustainable sushi, Charlotte, N.C.-based Hissho Sushi, whose products are carried by such food retailers as Target, Sprouts, Walmart, Giant Food and Meijer, revealed ahead of Earth Day on April 22 that 100% of the seafood used in its products is transparently certified sustainable by an independent third party and traceable to producers and vendors that comply with strict standards for food safety and quality.

Advisory firm ResilienSEA Group LLC worked with the second-largest U.S. sushi provider to ensure that all of its purchases were being made from responsibly managed wild-capture and farmed sources. Austin, Texas-based ResilienSEA also helped Hissho establish strict supplier guidelines, which include eliminating species that are under threat, among them baby octopus, eel and mackerel.

“Responsible sourcing generates positive, long-term impact for our consumers, our industry and the environment,” said Hissho CEO Dan Beem last month, adding: “Looking toward the future, we hope that sourcing practices will improve for these items and we can add them back on the menu. Our retail partners’ customers have sophisticated palates, but they are also responsible consumers. Through feedback, they have largely told us that it’s important to them to understand where their food comes from and to protect the environment.”