How to Catch Fresh Sales in Seafood

Circana found that 54% of consumers say they are eating more seafood at home than they were two years ago.

A desire to eat a healthier diet is the key reason consumers are eating more seafood at home, cited by 60% of those whose consumption has increased. All of Alaska’s wild-caught seafood species are packed with protein, omega3s, vitamins, and minerals which can support overall brain, immune system, heart, muscle, and bone health.

The research also pointed out that younger consumers — both Gen Z and Millennials — consume seafood at home more often than Gen X and Baby Boomers. Older Millennials, who report eating seafood at home 67 times per year!

The frequency of at-home seafood consumption also increases with income. Consumers earning more than $100,000 annually report eating seafood at home 64 times per year, compared with 47 times per year for consumers earning less than $50,000 annually.

Frozen seafood is widely accepted and should be promoted often, with 8 in 10 consumers saying they are likely to purchase it.