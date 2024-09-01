 Skip to main content
How to Catch Fresh Sales in Seafood

9/1/2024

The Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI) partnered with Circana to research evolving consumer attitudes towards and use of seafood and Alaska seafood. Circana investigated:

  • Usage behaviors, usage trends, perceptions, and drivers of seafood and other protein usage. 
  • Usage and perceptions of seafood types (e.g., species, fresh/frozen, wild-caught/farm-raised), origin, etc.) 
  • Seafood shopping experiences including where purchase, satisfaction, and purchase drivers.
  • Perceptions of and preferences for Alaska seafood and ASMI branding.

The results of the research can be found here, but some of the key highlights are highlighted below.

Percent Who would be "a lot more" or " somewhat more" likely to but Alaska Seafood
  • Circana found that 54% of consumers say they are eating more seafood at home than they were two years ago.
  • A desire to eat a healthier diet is the key reason consumers are eating more seafood at home, cited by 60% of those whose consumption has increased. All of Alaska’s wild-caught seafood species are packed with protein, omega3s, vitamins, and minerals which can support overall brain, immune system, heart, muscle, and bone health.
  • The research also pointed out that younger consumers — both Gen Z and Millennials — consume seafood at home more often than Gen X and Baby Boomers. Older Millennials, who report eating seafood at home 67 times per year!
  • The frequency of at-home seafood consumption also increases with income. Consumers earning more than $100,000 annually report eating seafood at home 64 times per year, compared with 47 times per year for consumers earning less than $50,000 annually.
  • Frozen seafood is widely accepted and should be promoted often, with 8 in 10 consumers saying they are likely to purchase it. 
  • Consumers want to increase their seafood consumption.  62% of consumers said they are trying to increase seafood consumption; that is more than any other protein, and double the 31% of consumers who said they are seeking to eat more plant-based foods.

The Call of Wild Alaska Seafood

There’s so much to the story of seafood from Alaska. Wild-caught by generations of dedicated families amid majestic snowcapped mountains, rugged coastal shores, and pristine icy waters. Alaska is where the best quality seafood thrives. According to Circana, retailers should make sure their Alaska seafood offerings include “wild” and “Alaska” to help drive sales. 

  • 53% of top seafood buyers prefer wild-caught seafood (vs. 15% who prefer farmed), which should inform retailers’ seafood assortments. 
  • Consumers associate Alaska seafood with being fresh, wild-caught, and healthy.
  • Of consumers that prefer one salmon over another, 64% prefer Alaska salmon over other salmon varieties. 
  • Consumers prefer seafood labeled ‘Alaska’ by a wide margin. In fact, more than 80% of consumers say they would be more likely to purchase Alaska seafood if it is labeled as being from Alaska or has the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute’s “Alaska Seafood” logo on display. 
  • 78% said they would pay more if they saw the “Alaska Seafood” logo.
The Circana data also highlights the financial benefits for Alaska seafood retailers. The average basket containing refrigerated Alaska seafood totals $105.79, for example, which is almost 5% more than baskets containing refrigerated seafood in general. It’s also more than double the average basket size for consumers who do not purchase refrigerated Alaska seafood.

Sustainable, wild-caught seafood from Alaska drives sales, enhances consumer perceptions of the store offerings overall, and empowers the retailers who promote it. 

