How to Catch Fresh Sales in Seafood
The Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI) partnered with Circana to research evolving consumer attitudes towards and use of seafood and Alaska seafood. Circana investigated:
- Usage behaviors, usage trends, perceptions, and drivers of seafood and other protein usage.
- Usage and perceptions of seafood types (e.g., species, fresh/frozen, wild-caught/farm-raised), origin, etc.)
- Seafood shopping experiences including where purchase, satisfaction, and purchase drivers.
- Perceptions of and preferences for Alaska seafood and ASMI branding.
The results of the research can be found here, but some of the key highlights are highlighted below.
The Call of Wild Alaska Seafood
There’s so much to the story of seafood from Alaska. Wild-caught by generations of dedicated families amid majestic snowcapped mountains, rugged coastal shores, and pristine icy waters. Alaska is where the best quality seafood thrives. According to Circana, retailers should make sure their Alaska seafood offerings include “wild” and “Alaska” to help drive sales.
- 53% of top seafood buyers prefer wild-caught seafood (vs. 15% who prefer farmed), which should inform retailers’ seafood assortments.
- Consumers associate Alaska seafood with being fresh, wild-caught, and healthy.
- Of consumers that prefer one salmon over another, 64% prefer Alaska salmon over other salmon varieties.
- Consumers prefer seafood labeled ‘Alaska’ by a wide margin. In fact, more than 80% of consumers say they would be more likely to purchase Alaska seafood if it is labeled as being from Alaska or has the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute’s “Alaska Seafood” logo on display.
- 78% said they would pay more if they saw the “Alaska Seafood” logo.
The Circana data also highlights the financial benefits for Alaska seafood retailers. The average basket containing refrigerated Alaska seafood totals $105.79, for example, which is almost 5% more than baskets containing refrigerated seafood in general. It’s also more than double the average basket size for consumers who do not purchase refrigerated Alaska seafood.
Sustainable, wild-caught seafood from Alaska drives sales, enhances consumer perceptions of the store offerings overall, and empowers the retailers who promote it.