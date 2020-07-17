How Albertsons Plans to Win Summer

Just in time for National Ice Cream Day on July 19, Albertsons has launched new flavors of own brands ice cream under its Signature Select line and introduced a range of non-dairy, plant-based flavors under its innovative Open Nature brand.

In all, 13 new store brand products have hit stores and the flavors are bold. Signature Select launched a Cinnamon Churro Ice Cream with Honey Bun Swirl (with chunks of cinnamon churro), a Lemon Cheesecake Ice Cream (with pieces of real lemon cheesecake), a Unicorn Cotton Candy Ice Cream (a colorful bowl of cotton candy-flavored ice cream with sprinkles) and a Black Raspberry Chip (swirls of raspberry and dark chocolate chips).

Albertsons Signature store brand is clearly not scooping up standard ice cream fare, but premium, unique flavors. Similarly, Publix rolled out unique ice cream flavors and Waitrose issued some new ice cream flavors for the summer to add to the trend.

“We’re passionate about innovating based on shoppers’ needs, desires and the latest consumer trends. With these new items, we delivered something to surprise and delight every customer,” said Chad Coester, senior vice president of own brands. “Our new ice creams and frozen desserts give a spoonful of satisfaction and excitement with each bite. And we can all use a little fun.”

The nine new Open Nature ice creams include three sorbets in Strawberry, Peach and Passion Fruit, three Open Nature Oat Non-Dairy ice creams and three Open Nature Coconut Non-Dairy ice creams. The plant-based, non-dairy desserts are made with oat but have their own unique flavors like Vanilla Caramel, Oatmeal Cookie and Blueberry Oatmeal Crumble.

The Coconut Non-Dairy flavors include Peanut Butter Chip, Chocolate Salted Caramel and Toasted Coconut.

The ice cream flavors are in cold cases in select Albertsons stores and banners like Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, and other banners in the Albertsons Companies family of stores.

Albertsons operates 2,252 retail stores with 1,726 pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 23 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. The company’s stores predominantly operate under the banners Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street and Haggen. Albertsons is No. 8 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.