Albertsons Ups its Seafood Sustainability Efforts

Albertsons said this week that it has made significant progress toward a sustainability goal.

The food retailer said that all seafood in the food retailer’s Waterfront Bistro and Open Nature product lines will soon display the Responsible Choice logo for sustainable sourcing.

That logo serves as assurance to consumers that the product “meets Albertsons Cos.’ comprehensive Responsible Seafood Policy, which requires seafood be caught or farmed in ways that safeguard future supplies and help keep ecosystems thriving,” the food retailer said. “The logo also signifies that sourcing is third-party audited to ensure the highest standards.”

More specifically, the food retailers “responsible seafood policy” mandates that such products are:

Green or Yellow rated by the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch program; or

Certified to an equivalent environmental standard; or

Sourced from fisheries or farms making measurable and time-bound improvements.

The logo will appear on more than 100 unique items in more than 2,200 Albertsons-operated grocery stores and supermarkets.

“For many of our customers, sustainability is just as important as quality, convenience and price,” said Chad Coester, senior vice president, Own Brands. “We’re committed to delivering the best of all of the above, and I’m proud of our Own Brands and Seafood Sourcing teams for pushing to meet this target 2½ years ahead of our Responsible Seafood Policy."

Albertsons operates 2,252 retail stores with 1,726 pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 23 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. The company’s stores predominantly operate under the banners Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street and Haggen. Albertsons is No. 8 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.