Hormel’s Bacon-Mobile Is on the Move

The aroma of fresh-cooked bacon will be wafting through the air of retailers’ parking lots in select East Coast and Midwest markets throughout October.

Hormel Foods has embarked on a different type of road trip to promote awareness and generate trial usage of its new Hormel Black Label Oven-Baked Egg Bites. On Sept. 28-29, the Hormel Black Label Breakfast Food Truck began its month-long journey in Newton, New Jersey. From there, the next stop on the seven-city tour is Carlisle, Pennsylvania (Oct. 1-2; followed by Granite Falls, North Carolina (Oct. 6-7); Bentonville, Arkansas (Oct. 12-13); West Des Moines, Iowa (Oct. 15-16), Kansas City, Missouri (Oct. 19-20) and Homewood, Illinois (Oct. 22-23).

The innovative shopper marketing initiative involves sampling of the Oven-Baked Egg Bites product available in bacon, bacon and sausage, and chorizo. The product leverages the Black Label brand synonymous with bacon.

"We're excited to get people trying the Hormel Black Label Oven-Baked Egg Bites and discovering how tasty and satisfying they are. Once they experience them, we're sure they'll fall in love with the flavors and convenience," said Nick Schweitzer, senior brand manager, Hormel Foods.

In addition to the stops in headquarter cities of some notable retailers such as Ahold Delhaize USA, Walmart and Hy-Vee, Hormel has scheduled stops at hospitals and other medical facilities to express gratitude for the efforts of healthcare workers on the front line of the pandemic.

"There are so many people who have sacrificed – and continue to do so – every day to get us through this challenging time. We wanted to find a way to show our appreciation while we're out on the road," Schweitzer said.