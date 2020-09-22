Giant Takes Flu Shots on Road With Airstream

Giant Food is taking its flu shot show on the road in the Washington, D.C., region in an Airstream travel trailer.

Giant is mobilizing the vaccination clinics in response to high demand for vaccinations. Giant medical professionals will be offering flu vaccinations for both adults and children at the new mobile clinics throughout Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Delaware through October. The vaccinations will be administered by Giant's specially trained and certified pharmacists, require no appointment and are often covered in-full by most insurance plans.

Giant is also pairing up with Gym Jonez, a popular certified personal trainer in the Washington, D.C., metro area, to bring the Airstream to his select outdoor workout classes and offer flu vaccinations to participants in October.

"As we prepare for the possibility of the unprecedented convergence of COVID-19 and flu, getting your annual flu shot is more important than ever to help you, your family and your community stay healthy," said Paul Zvaleny, Giant Food director of pharmacy operations. "We are eager to make flu shots as accessible as possible for members of our communities and are hoping to continue to expand this program to more parts of the region to service people and communities who might not have easy access to a pharmacy. As Pharmacists being the most accessible healthcare professionals, we need to ensure we expand that access to people and communities in need."

Standard flu shots as well as the high dose flu vaccine for customers over the age of 64 are available at all Giant mobile flu clinics. Pharmacists can recommend and administer the appropriate immunizations based on specific patient needs.

Giant will be following all COVID-19 social distancing guidelines and sanitizing protocols at the mobile clinics.

The new mobile clinics from Giant come after Kroger and Albertsons launched new comprehensive flu shot programs.

Kroger's new program includes touchless in-store appointments and drive-thru vaccinations at 19 community Flu Shot Centers across the country – both of which can be booked online. Kroger Health will also provide on-site flu shot programs for businesses and organizations. And Albertsons Cos. announced it's expanding immunizations to serve children as young as 3 years old.

Giant Food is based in Landover, Md., and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.