Giant Food Expands Grocery Delivery Options

Giant Food said Tuesday that it is expanding its relationship with Union Kitchen, a food and beverage accelerator, to offer several new locally made products to Giant shoppers through Giant's delivery service, Giant Delivers.

The addition of three new Union Kitchen member brands, Walt's Waffles, Spoil Me Rotten Dog Biscuits, and EAT Pizza, comes after the success of the first eight Giant added to its roster in May: 8 Myles, Mas Panadas, Compass Coffee, Revol Snax, Poppy's Stuffed Bagels, Snacklins, Tasty 6, and Veggie Confetti.

The introduction of these three new Washington D.C.-based brands plus expanded offerings from the original brands will collectively make 27 local Union Kitchen products available to Giant shoppers including a variety of breakfast items such as coffee and bagels and meal and snack items such as empanadas, vegan pork rinds, and keto snacks.

"As the leading grocery retailer in the Washington, D.C. market, we are eager to continue to work with an organization like Union Kitchen to expand our offerings and support their mission of helping to grow local startup food brands," said Gregg Dorazio, director of e-commerce for Giant Food. “At Giant we're committed to offering our shoppers more locally sourced options and our relationship with Union Kitchen is a great example of the innovation these entrepreneurs bring to our community.”

All Union Kitchen products will be available through Giant Delivers, accessible on Giant's recently integrated e-commerce shopping experience on the new Giantfood.com website and Giant Food mobile app. Giant Delivers serves over 330 zip codes across Washington DC, Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.

Union Kitchen works with businesses to launch, manufacture and distribute local products to retailers throughout Washington, D.C. The businesses Union Kitchen has worked with have created over 1,000 jobs in the community, and over 50% of the businesses that Union Kitchen supports are women- and/or minority-owned.

Giant Food operates 163 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.