Giant Food Invests in Fresh Distribution Space

Giant Food has added over 95,000 square feet to its Jessup, Maryland, distribution warehouse, increasing its footprint by 23% for high-demand categories such as organics, fresh produce, meat and seafood, fresh cut floral, and seasonal products.

The warehouse serves 163 Giant Food stores throughout Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Delaware and also supplies product for Giant Delivers, the brand's home delivery service, which was integrated into a single e-commerce shopping experience earlier this year.

"The efficiency improvements and enhanced space for housing and distributing thousands of items at the warehouse will further our ability to grow to meet the needs of our communities," said Joe Urban, vice president of distribution operations at Giant. "We're committed to continuing to innovate our operations to bring the highest quality of products to our shoppers."

The Maryland warehouse will now house 106 dock doors, nearly a 20% increase to further streamline day-to-day operations, and the space will feature the latest equipment and technology to manage high-capacity operations.

The expansion will create 30 new jobs and be fully operational later this month.

Giant Food operates 163 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.