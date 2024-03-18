Hormel Sweet Garlic Ginger Pork Loin

Team member’s recipe inspired company’s latest marinated-meat offering
Based on a family recipe from Feng Walkup, an international account manager of the fresh meat category at Hormel Foods and a 24-year veteran of the company, Sweet Garlic Ginger Pork Loin has become the latest addition to the company’s marinated-meats product line, bringing a unique but popular Asian flavor to the category. Having sampled Walkup’s dish at an office potluck, the company’s R&D team strove to duplicate the ratio of authentic spices and ingredients in her recipe to accurately produce its tender, juicy texture and succulent Mongolian-inspired flavor in the resulting product, which can be prepared in the oven, on the grill or in a slow cooker. Hormel Sweet Garlic Ginger Pork Loin is available for a suggested retail price of $8.99 for a 1.5-pound pork loin filet. 

