With beverage incubator Dyla Brands as its partner, Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc. has introduced a line of powdered drink mixes, a collaboration that marks a significant step in bringing familiar flavors to the powdered beverage drink mix aisle for on-the-go hydration. Made with real cranberry juice powder sourced from Ocean Spray’s co-op of around 700 family farmers and containing zero grams of sugar and no synthetic dyes, the mixes mimic the flavors of some of Ocean Spray’s most popular juice blends – White Cran x Strawberry, Cran x Grape, and White Cran x Peach – that can be enjoyed anytime, anywhere. Each serving is high in 100% DRV vitamin C for added immunity support. Ocean Spray Drink Mixes are live on Amazon and launching at Publix, The Giant Co. and Schnucks, as well as on Walmart.com, in January 2025, and broadly at additional retailers throughout the year. The suggested retail price range is $2.48-$3.49 per box of six 0.09-ounce sticks of any flavor.