The packaging of Hormel refrigerated entrées has been redesigned to highlight consumer-relevant product benefits and improved food-forward appetite appeal under the Hormel Square Table brand. The versatility of Hormel Square Table entrées gives consumers the ability to spend more time with their families while enjoying their favorite comfort foods. Available in eight varieties, including Beef Roast Au Jus and Savory Sauce (the basis for the Beef Roast Pasta Skillet dish in the image), Chicken Breasts with Rib Meat and Gravy, and Turkey Breast and Gravy, the product line can go from the refrigerator to the microwave to the table in mere minutes. The suggested retail prices are $6.99 for a 15-ounce package for up to three people and $12.99 for a 24-ounce package for five people. According to Hormel Foods, entrées and sides are among the fastest-growing refrigerated food categories as consumers look to make home cooking more convenient.