Hormel Foods has introduced Hormel Always Tender Dry Seasoned Loin Filets, available in three flavors: Greek Inspired (onion, oregano and thyme), Herb (rosemary, thyme and basil) and Sun-Dried Tomato (tomato, basil and oregano). The dry-seasoned filets are available in 1.5-pound packages with an SRP of $7.99-$9.99 each.